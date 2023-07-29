New world order beckons

President Mnangagwa addresses other Heads of State while flanked by his Russian counterpart President Vladmir Putin at the first plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg yesterday. — Pictures: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu

Fungi Kwaramba in ST PETERSBURG, Russia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and other African leaders who were gathered here for the Russia-Africa Summit have demanded a place in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), an end to paternalism and establishment of a multi-polar democratic world that is reflective of the present world.

This, the African leaders said, will create a decent, safe and equality-based world order instead of the lopsided status quo that benefits a few countries which benefited from slavery, colonialism and now benefit from neo-colonialism which is premised on rules they themselves set without the involvement of the developing world.

In his remarks at the plenary session, President Mnangagwa, who was flanked by his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, said without Russia’s support, independence would have been difficult to attain for most African states, and there was now need for similar synergies to dislodge the Western hegemonic rule and influence.

“The history of Africa development cannot be accurate and complete without mentioning the significant contribution of the Russian Federation dating back to the USSR. The Russian people stood with Africa, providing moral, technical and material support to many of our countries as we fought to liberate ourselves from the oppressive colonial rule.

“This support and solidarity continued after independence towards advancing the development of peace and security of African countries,” said the President.

In the case of Zimbabwe, the President added, the country “will forever remember the Russian Federation decisive intervention together with China in 2008, through a veto which prevented the imposition of United Nations Chapter 7 sanctions instigated by our country’s Western detractors”.

To advance the creation of a just and democratic world, premised on multilateralism, the President said there is a need to strengthen existing world institutions so that they are reflective of the new world order.

“For decades, sustainable socio-economic development at regional and global level has been hindered by the escalating threat of transnational organized crime, conflict and terrorism that encroach upon global peace and security. In Zimbabwe, we have a philosophy that “A country is build, a country is developed, a country is ruled, and a country is prayed for by its own people”, we leave no one and no place behind.

“Strengthening existing institutions as well as curving new partnerships remain key for a just and peaceful world order, which is unfolding. In this context, Zimbabwe commends the Russian Federation for its solidarity and support guided by our shared aspirations and development objectives for convening this Russian African Summit,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa and Mr Putin lead a bilateral meeting between Zimbabwe and Russia in St Petersburg on Thursday.

He said the Russia-Africa Summit marks a new chapter for advancing progress in identifying areas of mutual interest.

The Summit, said the President, provides an idle platform for the furtherance and strengthening of cooperation between Africa and Russia in various sectors such as peace, agriculture, mining, industry, trade, infrastructure development and tourism.

“The importance of strengthening commercial and trade exchanges through business to business linkages cannot be overemphasised, Zimbabwe therefore stands ready to leverage on the presence of Russian companies at this summit to advance the modernization and industrialization of our respective countries.”

They were exhibition spaces for Zimbabwean companies that were showcasing various opportunities existing in the Zimbabwean economy.

“As I have always said, Zimbabwe is open for business and a land of vast opportunities in agriculture, in mining, in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, science, technology and innovation, ICT and tourism among other sectors.

“The future is digital, we in Africa need to access science and technology innovation from Russia Federation,” he said.

The President said Zimbabwe remains under illegal economic sanctions that were imposed two decades ago as punishment of the land reform programme.

“Notwithstanding this, my administration, guided by its policy of engagement and re-engagement has chosen to be a friend to all and enemy to none, but some countries have chosen to be our detractors despite of that policy,” said the President.

He invited the international community to come and observe next month harmonised elections, which have been characterised by peace.

Russian President, Mr Putin, said Western countries have always abused their financial might to punish dissenting voices.

“Sanctions are introduced against those that do not want to play by the rules that were drafted by someone else.

“We support the idea of most people here to increase African representation in the United Nations Security Council, so that we live by the rules that were not written by someone else, but according to the norms of international law,” he said.

At the meeting — attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Senegalese President Macky Sall — there was agreement that there should be regular engagements between Africa, Russia and other like-minded nations as that world enabled them to chart a new path towards a future filled with hope and beneficial to all people.

There was also agreement that African nations should pursue their own foreign policies without being beholden to certain regions or capitals.