New Winners tourney postponed

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE New Winners tennis tournament that was scheduled to start tomorrow in Kwekwe has been postponed.

The four-day event was supposed to run from Wednesday to Saturday at the Kwekwe Sports Club clay courts. However, the organisers decided to defer the event due to the wet weather conditions in the country.

Tennis Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said new dates will be announced. Midlands Province are hosting the tournament for the first time.

But they have had to put the event on hold due to the rainy weather conditions which are not favourable to the surface.

It’s also the first time the tournament is set to take place outside Harare.