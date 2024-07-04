NEW: Warriors to face Kenya, Cameroon, in AFCON 2025 qualifiers

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to face bogey side Kenya and former African champions Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Warriors were picked in Group J that also features neighbours Namibia during the draw conducted in South Africa this Thursday afternoon.

The 2025 AFCON qualifiers are set to kick off in September and are expected to run into the second quarter of 2025.

The finals of the AFCON 2025 tournament will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said: “I am confident that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be extremely successful and will be the best AFCON in the history of this competition.”

2025 AFCON qualifiers draw

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Ivory Coast, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DRC, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi