New university adds impetus to nation’s vision

President Mnangagwa is installed as the first Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences in Fernhill, Mutare, yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Cletus Mushanawani Manicaland Bureau

REGISTERING yet another milestone, President Mnangagwa yesterday officiated at the inaugural graduation of students at Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS), charging the graduates to take the lead in applying scientific knowledge to accelerate national development.

President Mnangagwa, who was installed as the Chancellor of MSUAS, said the university, which started off with four faculties of Agri-Business and Commerce, Applied Science and Technology, Applied Social Sciences, and Engineering, should play a leading role in providing and implanting Education 5.0, which focuses on providing solutions.

The President laid the foundation stone for the students’ hostels that will be constructed at the university’s Fernhill Main Campus, which sits on 120 hectares at Fernhill just outside Mutare. Other campuses will be established in Headlands, Nyanga and Chipinge.

Currently, the university is offering undergraduate programmes and plans are already underway to increase the number of faculties and offer post-graduate programmes.

The Second Republic has facilitated and resourced the construction of an unprecedented number of facilities at universities and colleges across the country because it attaches great importance to quality and modern infrastructure at institutions of higher learning.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said the university must emerge as a centre of excellence that adequately equips the country’s human capital for the practical application of scientific knowledge to accelerate the growth of various sectors of the economy.

“This should see the development of new products, as well as value addition and beneficiation of our mineral wealth and natural resource endowments in line with the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy.

“As Chancellor, I direct the university to quickly broaden the programme development thrust and tape into the Second Republic’s focus on innovation driven results.

“The institution must not shy away from defining new frontiers in the use of science disciplines as well as related scientific research to leap forward the modernisation and industrialisation of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Government, on the other hand, will continue to unlock the inherent potential and role of higher education in national development to accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences should establish the requisite human capital, resource base as well as synergies with other institutions for the development of academic excellence and innovation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged the university to rise and inspire surrounding communities, the province and the nation at large as it defines its niche in the academic, science, innovation and technology space.

“Critical thinking and the deployment of science must see the university solving emerging challenges such as climate change as well as the evolving needs of our Zimbabwean society.”

President Mnangagwa said MSUAS must remain a unique place of transformation where knowledge is constructed and re-constructed, while the present is secured.

“Within the context of its present and future relevance, Manicaland State University of Applied Science should define its footprint and impact on broad-based empowerment, as well as wealth creation to lift our people out of poverty and into prosperity.

“To this end, the university must expand its faculties and offer programmes and courses that are capable of propelling our national development agenda. Your strategic thrust in programme development must ensure that no field of study in Applied Sciences is deemed outside your purview. You are not a numbers, but a quality university.

“In the present development epoch, the nation must see an increased shift and impactful results in the constant and precise application of scientific enquiry. This must be evidenced by the promotion of the ‘make it possible philosophy’ of applied sciences as well as the production of more ‘Made in Zimbabwe’ goods and services.”

He added: “The university is called upon to think big and without the box, identify methods that produce positive outcomes, as well as drive technological development and innovation. This must be reflected in the multi-campus set-up and in both the planning, operations and growth of the university.”

President Mnangagwa challenged the graduates to remain torch bearers and responsible citizens capable of deploying critical thinking and innovation.

“University education is merely an enabler for you to roll out self and community generated sustainable socio-economic development programmes and projects. Yours is the desire to be a source of transformation and hope, taking advantage of the emerging opportunities which our economy has to offer.

“As President and Chancellor, I assure you of my support towards the growth of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences guided by our philosophy of nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo, ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi balo. University ino tiri kuivaka tega, brick by brick, stone upon stone,” said the President.

After capping 114 graduates, President Mnangagwa also commissioned the university’s Lecture Block, Student Service and Health Services centres.

“We are determined to ensure that our learners, at every level, enjoy world-class facilities within the education sector. These by and large will be driven by Information Communication Technology (ICTs) and institutions of higher learning must think beyond the present.

“I applaud the development initiatives that are taking place at this university since the advent of the Second Republic. This is testimony that my Government is on course in the pursuit of our development and modernisation targets within the higher education sector. This has seen the construction of a Lecture Block, Health Centre, and Student Service Centre. Other amenities such as the library, study spaces, gyms and counselling centres, among others, must also remain high on your list of priorities. I am pleased that the brigade that is constructing these facilities is drawn from the local community.”

President Mnangagwa also pledged continuous funding and support for infrastructure development and other programmes in all State universities and other institutions of higher learning.

“These must see our students holistically developing into responsible, well socialised young adults with high self-esteem.

“Equally, facilities should help promote diversity, foster unity, tolerance and social cohesion, while fundamentally providing environments that promote intellectual development and are stimulating and inspiring.

“All work and no play is undesirable, hence the appropriate social and recreational amenities must also be catered for, so that learners have access to events and activities tailored to their interests and needs. That way, students will be developed with well-rounded identity, inclusive of cultural, leadership, as well as social and academic qualities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The graduation ceremony also came at a time when Zimbabwe is still commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child. The number of female graduates, although slightly less than their male counterparts, was encouraging.

This is in line with the Second Republic’s goal of empowering women and girls as they are indispensable cogs in the country’s quest to become a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The late Mr Simbarashe Luxson Mhlanga posthumously graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Processing Honours Degree. At the same time, Professor Albert Chawanda was installed as the first Vice Chancellor of the province’s only State university.