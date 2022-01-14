New UNDP representative meets PG Hodzi to discuss areas of cooperation

Herald Reporter

The new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country resident representative Ms Mia Seppo yesterday paid a courtesy call on Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi to discuss areas of mutual cooperation and partnership.

Ms Seppo met with Mr Hodzi in a closed-door meeting at his offices in Harare as the UNDP continues to demonstrate its keen interest in playing a crucial role in the attainment of SDGs through partnerships with the Government on many projects across the country.

Her visit is in line with President Mnangagwa’s administration mantra of continuous engagement with development partners across the globe.

Speaking after the meeting, the Prosecutor General said the UNDP has a very keen interest in strengthening justice sector institutions in light of SDG 16, particularly in the areas of increasing access to justice and improving the rule of law.

“The PG believes partnering with the UNDP will help him to achieve his vision of transforming the NPA into a world-class institution that respects human rights and upholds the rule of law.

“The UNDP has partnered with the NPA in the past and there are still some projects that are yet to be finalized carried over from last year under the spotlight initiative largely centred on protecting and advancing the rights of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence,” he said.

Mr Hodzi said the UNDP has ways been supportive of the National Prosecuting Authority and the Government at large through some of the funded programmes as gender-based violence victim programmes.

“There are numerous positive things and stories that are going on and we hope the UNDP will continue to support the noble cause by the President and the Executive, the Government in making sure that the economic and social reconstruction of the country continues,” he said.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN’s global development network, advocating for change and connecting countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life.