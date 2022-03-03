New UN Resident chief presents credentials

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has received credentials from the incoming United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Edward Kallon, who was appointed in January to the top post.

Mr Kallon, who before his posting to Zimbabwe was the UN Coordinator in Nigeria replaces Mr Bishow Parajuli.

Briefing journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa at the State House yesterday, Mr Kallon said his mission is to help Zimbabwe realise its aspirations.

“This is my first mission in Southern Africa but I have been following closely developments in the region, I was once in Zimbabwe briefly but this is the first time I am here as the representative of the UN Secretary-General. I am here to work with my team to make sure we contribute to the development aspirations of this country,” said Mr Kallon.