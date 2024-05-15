. . . New turf charms Chitembwe

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

LLOYD CHITEMBWE is loving his side’s home matches and says Rufaro turf tends to bring the best out of his “possession-oriented’’ CAPS United charges due to its evenness.

The Green Machine seem to play without any glitches each time they are at the Mbare arena.

Since losing 1-0 to Bikita Minerals back in March in their first outing at the ceremonial home of football after five years, Makepekepe have turned on the corner, and become relentlessly sharper.

They are currently on a four-match winning run from, which they have scored 10 goals and conceded just once.

After pumping three goals in as many straight matches at this popular Mbare venue past Arenel Movers, GreenFuel, and Hwange, CAPS United were forced to engage maximum gears in a local derby against Yadah on Saturday.

But they still showed huge character by snatching a 1-0 win right at the death with the vastly experienced William Manondo finding the target in the third minute of the added four minutes of optional time.

And Chitembwe is loving every bit of playing at the refurbished facility in Mbare.

“I think the Rufaro pitch also allows us to express ourselves.

“And this is one very good thing for us at Rufaro.

“We are a team that likes to play football,” said Chitembwe.

“This surface is conducive, it gives us the freedom to express ourselves quite well and we are happy to be playing here at Rufaro.’’

The veteran tactician, who has of late been fusing experience with youth to good effect, said his team possesses even more attributes than just fluency in the way they play.

Those qualities, including their ability to grind results against stubborn opponents, were on display in the victory over Yadah.

“There are certain attributes that I have picked from my team . . . you know the never-say-die attitude.

“You know that even if you are not at your best, you are still able to grind out results, that’s a plus that I have noted.

“I think that is a very good attribute of a very good team. I am happy for the team because of their collective contribution.

“They are showing really good fighting spirit just to get the result that we all need and expect at the team’’

He also spoke about the need for CAPS United to have an X factor.

“CAPS United is a big team and we should possess that clout, that hunger, and have those teeth. I am really happy with how everything panned out against Yadah because it was a tough match.

“But to get a result, especially after the opponent also fashioned out good chances of their own, says a lot about our attitude as a team.” Chitembwe added that last Saturday’s passionate showing set the tonic for their big Harare Derby clash against Dynamos at the same venue.

That the Glamour Boys are finding the going tough at Rufaro could just be giving the CAPS United fraternity reason to believe that they will come out good this time around after playing second fiddle to the Glamour Boys last season.

“I think our record here at Rufaro gives us some good confidence going into the training week that will lead to the derby against Dynamos.

“With this good ambiance within the club, you know it is very good to go and prepare for Dynamos in the back of a very good win.

“I love the attitude of my team and the mentality paints everything positive.

“But this win (against Yadah) gives us some boost getting into the training week leading to the Dynamos match.’’

Things are completely different for Dynamos, who are struggling to put their act together in front of their fans at Rufaro.

The Glamour Boys have recorded a single win in five games at Rufaro while settling for a share of the spoils in all the other four matches. While Makepekepe are riding on the back of fine form at Rufaro, Dynamos are cursing referees, whom they are accusing of being biased against them.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Herentals on Sunday but not before the fans rained missiles onto the pitch protesting against a disallowed late effort by Donald Dzvinyai.

Second assistant referee Kudzanai Hiya was lucky to see off the match without being hit by all sorts of items ranging from bottles to rubbles thrown at him.

Coincidentally, the same referee had also denied Herentals what appeared to be a legitimate opening goal that could have changed the complexion of the game when Dreamer Liyeto was sent through by Tino Benza in the first half. The chaotic match also had a comical moment when the Dynamos bench, led by goalkeepers’ coach Britto Gwere, had to invade the pitch to deny Herentals a possible winner at the time that the DeMbare players were mobbing the far-side assistant referee. Despite dropping two points at home, the Glamour Boys could also face the PSL music for pitch invasion and missile-throwing.

And coach Genesis Mangombe admitted that the result was not ideal, especially in a week leading to the derby showdown.

“I think we got so many chances and we should have scored. “This is not a good result in terms of what it does to the players ahead of such a big fixture against CAPS United.

“But we are a big team and we will prepare well for the game,’’ said Mangombe.