New Town Clerk for Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Engineer Simon Marara was yesterday appointed acting Town Clerk for Chinhoyi, the capital of Mashonaland West Province.

He replaces Justice Maxwell Kaitano who resigned to take up a new role as an Administrative Court Judge.

Mr Kaitano was sworn in on Monday.

He had been Town Clerk for Chinhoyi Municipality since 2016.

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the appointment of Engineer Marara this morning.

“I can confirm that Engineer Marara is now the acting Town Clerk,” he said.

Engineer Marara joined Chinhoyi Municipality in 2012.

He was coming from Mazowe Rural District Council where he was district engineer.