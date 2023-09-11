New tobacco climate-smart varieties introduced

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Kutsaga Tobacco Research Board has introduced climate-smart tobacco varieties for farmers to enable growers to continue realising good harvests next season despite climate change and new pathogens.

The new tobacco genetic varieties for this season are T78, T79, T80, and T81.

The board has developed superior tobacco genetics since the 1950s and these are not grown in Zimbabwe only but are well sought after in the region due to their wide adaptability, high yield potential, multi-disease resistance nature and outstanding quality.

To ensure growers continue to derive value from tobacco growing, the breeding effort is an ongoing exercise with new genetics being put on the market to counter emerging challenges such as climate change and new pathogen variants.

Kutsaga plant breeder Mr Francis Mukoyi said the new genetics were drought-hardy with a fast speed to topping, medium to fast ripening, multi-disease resistance, a double dose of root knot nematode resistance, and give an average yield potential of 2 500kg/ha under dry and hot conditions.

‘’In an exciting development, TRB announces the release of new tobacco hybrids bred for profitable production in marginal areas previously excluded from tobacco production. The marginal tobacco growing areas such as Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland North, Gokwe North, Gokwe South and Matabeleland South are characterised by low rainfall, high temperatures, and dry conditions,’’he said.

Growers in the traditional regions are also expected to benefit from use of these genetics as a management tool for double cropping and maximum use of farm resources such as barns.

Traditionally tobacco production in Zimbabwe was concentrated to the north of the country in Karoi, Doma, Hurungwe, Mhangura , central parts of the country including Harare, Beatrice and Mvurwi and to the eastern parts of the country covering Marondera, Rusape and Headlands.

Therefore, varieties were developed specifically to cater for these production environments.

Shocks associated with climate change coupled with the recent increases in the tobacco grower base in Zimbabwe has seen the crop being grown outside of these traditional areas.

These dynamic changes in the tobacco production matrix spurred breeding efforts to explore genetics that can be combined to create a new class of varieties with a fast speed to topping to attain the 18 to 19 reapable leaves and guarantee yield.

Thus, the genetics have a drought escape mechanism; good management and growing conditions after topping results in accumulation of biomass thus further improving the economic yield.

The development and introduction of varieties appropriate for marginal areas contribute significantly to ensuring that no one and no location is excluded from tobacco production. The release of these new genetics is also in support of the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Strategy.

Prospective growers are urged to contact the Tobacco Research Board to learn more about the new genetics.

The varieties can grow and produce good yields with short rainfall seasons as well as in low rainfall locations.

Furthermore, the varieties are multi-disease resistant, fast growing with the speed to topping being six to eight weeks after planting.

Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika indicated that the decision is a welcome development adding that farmers rely on research in order to produce positive outcomes.

“Research is good and we are glad as farmers that the board is committed to supporting us as farmers. Climate change is real so we need to work with these boards so that they will continuously guide us,’’ he said.

The Meteorological Services Department have predicted more erratic and lower rainfall patterns this year prompted by El Nino conditions which will affect Southern Africa as a result of climate change.

Zimbabwe like the rest of other Southern African nations will also face the realities of climate change in the coming summer cropping season.