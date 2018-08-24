New television talk show for women

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent

A local production company, Visual Sensations is launching a women-centred television talk show in Harare tomorrow.

Titled “No Filter”, the show premises its concept on real life experiences, casting a positive perspective on how the African woman is viewed.

The producer of the show, Amanda Marufu, said the program was a necessary and inclusive platform for progressive women from diverse backgrounds to physically connect and share their views, a move she said would help remove any gender based negative connotations on the African woman.

“The first thing is that growing up as a woman, I have faced a lot a lot of struggles that are solely based on my gender and I have been treated in a certain way because of it. I have realised that a lot of girls are almost scared of ambition and achieving more for their lives because of that gender driven inferiority complex; so the essence of the show is to demystify that way of thinking,” said Marufu.

“The second thing is that we have grown up with the television and the internet being our primary source of advice and we do not really connect anymore because of it. So I want us as African girls to have a platform to connect, to get advice, to grow, to be able to speak out and be the women we are supposed to be, having our own unique voice represented in the media,” Marufu added.

“No Filter” show focuses on the contemporary dynamics of African women with a special emphasis on the perseverance shown by women from different cultural, traditional, ethnic and financial backgrounds in overcoming societal challenges.

The show is part of a brand started for African women by African women in order to create a platform for them to air their views and share their voices.

The presenters of the show are Chido Musasiwa-Gutu, Patience Musa, Zaza “The Zazalicious One” Ndlovu, Nyasha Sennie Pondwa and Tatenda Tait Massie Masanga.

The central aim of the show is to urge all women to open up and be able to share their experiences with no shame and be free to speak out.

The show is directed by Carol Marufu.