New shopping mall opened

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially opened Highlands Park, a new shopping mall in Harare which ties with the infrastructure development component of the National Development Strategy 1.

Construction of the multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art facility began in May 2021 creating 420 jobs during construction and is expected to create 320 permanent jobs post- opening.

The facility is one of numerous similar investments to be made by the private sector across the country.