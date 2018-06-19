New series to hit the screen

Boniface Chimedza Arts Correspondent

A new television series titled “Marbles”, being produced under the auspices of Megacom Pictures and Matchmo Media, is set to hit the screens in August.

The production focuses on the contemporary woman’s position in society as well as the way the vices of social media, the internet and online networking platforms continue to threaten the institution of marriage; while compromising the long-established mores of African culture.

“Marbles” is a story about four women. They are childhood friends who grew up together and continue to be bound by their friendship long after they start their careers and get into marriage.

They also influence their husbands to become friends, culminating into a seemingly unbreakable matrix of four “happily married” couples.

The series has over 40 characters, with eight main faces.

Each of the four couples has their own challenges which are threatening their marriage and as the story unfolds, there are a number of sub plots that are dramatically uncovered in a thrilling fashion.

Created, written and directed by Manuel Matsinye, the series seeks to mirror the experiences which the contemporary Zimbabwean society faces, examining the forces and factors which trigger and influence certain behaviours that have become the “norm” in today’s society.

“‘Marbles’ is inspired from the marriages that are actually taking place these days and the problems contained in those marriages. I wrote about ‘Marbles’ in 2013.

“I am looking at analysing the pros and cons of marriages that are taking place these days. Mainly; I am focusing on the down side or the negative side of the marriages. We hear that somebody marries today and tomorrow they are divorced. What exactly is going on?” said Matsinye.

With a predominantly new cast and a few seasoned film and television artists, “Marbles” brings a new perspective into the way society looks at women as well as their male counterparts.

Topical issues include gender-based violence, which is also given an interesting twist as it also focuses on wives abusing their husbands, a deviation from the orthodox belief that gender-based violence is only one-sided with the males always being labelled as perpetrators.

Other factors that contribute to the demise of marriages such as social media and the internet are also brought to the fore in a way that triggers an insightful introspection in the hearts and minds of the audience.