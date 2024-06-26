New roads, sewer systems, water for informal settlements

Permanent Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities Engineer Theodius Chinyanga (left), Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Vimbai Nyemba (centre) and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana at the signing ceremony of the Government and Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme Trust in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Trust Freddy–Herald Correspondent

THE Government has partnered with the private sector to co-fund the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme, ensuring that essential services like roads, sewer reticulation, and water supply are installed before properties are issued compliance certificates, a crucial prerequisite for title deeds.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of an agreement between Government and Kwangu/ Ngakwami Trust in Harare yesterday, National Housing and Social Amenities Permanent Secretary, Engineer Theodius Chinyanga, said this collaborative effort seeks to accelerate the delivery of title deeds to an estimated 1,5 million homeowners that do not have title deeds.

Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust is an investment vehicle which will act as an intermediary between Government and banks. It will mobilise financing for the programme and develop a repayment plan.

Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust is led by respected lawyer, businessman and former Harare Mayor, Mr Muchadeyi Masunda.

Engineer Chinyanga said President Mnangagwa will not hastily issue title deeds without adhering to the Regional Town and Country Planning Act, ensuring that homeowners receive title deeds only after obtaining the necessary compliance certificates.

“Compliance means that three basic services have been installed: roads, water, and sewer. Once these are in place, a stand or plot has a street address, which is the detail required on a title deed,” he said.

“So, if there is no road and the other two services, there is no street address, and therefore a title deed cannot be issued and the President will never compromise on this requirement.”

Engineer Chinyanga said they have confidence in Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust and its ability to attract investment.

“As you know, the chairman, a renowned businessman, knows how to attract investment and model repayment plans, which is why he is trusted by the financial sector.

“That’s the private sector that the President always talks about, and they are stepping in to crowd in funding so we can access the money needed to move into Epworth and install the necessary infrastructure that will enable us to obtain the compliance certificates we need in areas like Harare South, Caledonia, and others. That’s what we call regularisation,” said Engineer Chinyanga.

The Permanent Secretary for Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, said all relevant Government departments are housed at the Deeds Office to ensure seamless interactions.

“The programme is on and it is serious business. We have a command centre housing all departments under one roof and everything is digital,” she said.

The Chief Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Shingirayi Mushamba, who spoke on behalf Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera, said: “As we regularise settlements, new settlements that are coming up must comply in every sense and every way to ensure that we remove these unplanned settlements with no social amenities”.

The Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said the Presidential Title Deeds Programme was not a political gimmick and all deserving citizens are expected to benefit.

“When this programme was launched last year in Epworth, many thought it was political, but it was also coincidental that it was an election year. It is a well-meaning programme meant to empower the deprived members of our communities. We are getting where we need to go such that with title deeds they can be bequeathed to future generations,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Kwangu chairman Mr Masunda said title deeds will act as financial instruments which enable individuals to get loans.

“We are here to play our part towards one goal of making our country better. Infrastructure that you see in this country was built on the back of municipal bonds which are financial instruments for easy resource mobilisation,” he said.