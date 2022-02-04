New publication launched to promote participation of women in inter-African trade

UN Women Country Representative Ms Delphine Serumaga (left) and Mrs Lillian Matsika-Takaendisa, a senior official in the Min of Women’s Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development at the launch.

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

A new publication has been launched to offer women entrepreneurs new opportunities to strengthen their businesses through a robust participation in inter-continental trade.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in partnership with UN Women on Friday launched a booklet titled: “Understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and how it relates to Zimbabwean Women in Trade.”

The booklet which was translated from English to Shona and Ndebele aims to promote accessibility and inclusivity and to raise awareness on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) among stakeholders in Zimbabwe, especially women traders.

“The signing of AfCFTA at the March 2018 10th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) was a tremendous milestone in the pursuit of integrated and inclusive economic growth in Africa,” said UN Women country representative in Zimbabwe Ms Delphine Serumaga at the launch.

“The launch of the booklet today is an opportunity to engage in establishing what the AfCFTA means for women in terms of their participation in trade and the contributions women can make in fostering the aim and objectives of the AfCFTA.”

This new publication sought to facilitate information on opportunities and benefits provided by AfCFTA that women in trade can exploit and use, in pursuit of their business goals whether formally or informally.

“I want all women in informal cross-border trade to benefit from great opportunities as a result of the tariff reductions under the Protocol on Trade in Goods,” said Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni in a speech that was read on her behalf by Mrs Lillian Matsika – Takaendisa.

“Women in agriculture value chains will have a comparative advantage by leveraging the AfCFTA’s Protocol on Rules of Origin which permits access to cheap raw materials and women will consequently realize increased revenue gains and be better positioned to play a larger role in AfCFTA intra-regional trade.”

The new publication is expected to enhance women’s knowledge of international trade opportunities and markets.

Women in business in Zimbabwe and most other countries in Africa often face numerous problems that include – high transaction costs and delays in the clearance of goods at border posts, corruption, insecurity, gender based violence, poor basic infrastructure and facilities.

In addition, they encounter problems such as weak trade associations, lack of access to productive resources such as land, finance and other assets, limited access to information and knowledge about trade and regional trade agreements and limited access to credit and collateral.