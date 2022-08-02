New political party launched

Herald Correspondent

A NEW political party, the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) was launched in Harare yesterday as political temperatures continue to heat up towards the 2023 general election.

The party is led by Mr Freshman Rodger Gwasira.

Mr Gwasira said as a party they believe in patriotism and constructive opposition that builds the nation.

“We believe that we can make our own environment worthwhile. As Zimbabweans, we have no other place on earth that we can alternatively or substitute with our own Zimbabwean soil.

“Our focus is the youth of Zimbabwe, both inland and those who are scattered in the four corners of the world (in the diaspora).

Mr Gwasira said the future belongs to the youth and it was high time they take part in planning and execution of the very future that they want.

“We will be able to do this when we are in the places and positions that matter: in local councils, parliament, ministerial, politburo, and presidium. It’s not only voting that matters. It is also in taking part, run for your community.

“As Youth let us understand that life of every living thing emerged and its subsistence is from the ground. Let’s take agriculture seriously, before we have A1 and A2 farms, we should make use of what we have. Let’s cultivate our village lands, keep some livestock and make use of ancestry lands that we have already. Remember, we have to start from somewhere, in order to get somewhere. We, therefore, urge all the Youth to take seriously the utilisation of land – for this will forever remain indebted to our freedom fighters,” he said.

Mr Gwasira, who is 40 added that the goal of his party is to make every Zimbabwean proud.

Zimbabweans must be proud of their country no matter where they find themselves in this world. Home must be the first place you miss when you cross the borders of our Zimbabwean soil. We target to make everything in Zimbabwe the best in the entire world”, he said.