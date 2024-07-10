New player enters money transfer market

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

A new money transfer service provider, TX Money Transfer, was launched today and is promising a more reliable, transparent and efficient experience for the transacting public.

TX Money Transfer said their key focus is on reliability, ensuring sent funds are readily available for collection, and transparency.

The company’s executive director, Ms Lucia Chingwaru said they are collaborating with existing players in the market to identify and eliminate bottlenecks that slow down the money collection process.

“One of the biggest challenges in remittance is ensuring smooth collection, often referred to as the ‘last mile’ problem,” Ms Chingwaru said.

“TX Money Transfer is committed to tackling this issue by partnering with established remittance providers. This collaboration will create a wider network of collection points and improve efficiency for all involved,” she said.

Ms Chingwaru said those in the sector can create a brighter future for money transfers in Zimbabwe through collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence.