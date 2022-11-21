New Parliament ready for business

President Mnangagwa will inaugurate the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden this week, when he delivers a State of the Nation Address (SONA) and officially opens the 5th session of the ninth Parliament.

In a notice, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said President Mnangagwa will deliver his SONA and open the last session of the ninth Parliament on November 23.

“The address will commence at midday. This is a historic and momentous occasion where the last session of Parliament will be officially opened, before the next general elections,” he said.

The next day, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will present his 2023 national Budget.

“The two events at the new Parliament building are strictly by invite.

“Members of the public are advised that the two events will be broadcast live on mainstream media, as well as on Parliament of Zimbabwe’s social media platforms. Members of the public will also be able to follow proceedings on giant screens that will be mounted in the Africa Unity Square.”

Funded by the Chinese government as a gift and constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group Company, the New Parliament building is one of the fruits of China-Africa cooperation, aimed at strengthening friendship and solidarity between the people of Zimbabwe and China.

The building, which President Mnangagwa described as a majestic and landmark piece of work, comprises four floors on the Parliament side and six floors on the office building side.

Three bridges on each floor link the two buildings.

The National Assembly can accommodate 400 people, while the Senate chamber seats 150.

It also has conferencing facilities, 15 committee rooms, staff office space, and a car parking area.

The office building has 600 rooms that would house Members of Parliament and employees.

Completion of the New Parliament building, also heralds the birth of a new capital city as the Government plans to put up off-site infrastructure such as residential areas, shopping centres and access roads to establish a self-contained new city to decongest the capital Harare.

The Government also plans to put up structures for two other arms of the state, the executive and the judiciary in Mt Hampden. – New Ziana.