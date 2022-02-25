New Parliament building ready- Minister

Construction of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, about 25 kilometers north west of the capital, will be completed by the end of next month and be ready for occupation from April 1, a Cabinet Minister said on Friday.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo told New Ziana that the complex was now being furnished, and this should be completed next month.

“It will be completed by 31 March,” he said.

Moyo, however, said the date for the occupation of the new Parliament building is yet to be determined as consultations with other stakeholders, such as the President’s Office, were ongoing.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said preparations for the grand move to the new building were at an advanced stage.

“They are now putting final touches. We are preparing for the move to the new building. We were told by the (Ministry of) Local Government that we should be done by 31st March,” he said.

Zimbabwe mooted plans to construct a new Parliament building over a decade ago but failed to do so due to lack of funds.

The idea followed the expansion of the legislature to two chambers, which can no longer fit in the existing building, constructed during the colonial era.

The new six storey Parliament building is being constructed by a Chinese contractor. New Ziana