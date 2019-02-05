New NSSA board appointed

Enacy Mapakame Business Reporter

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, has appointed a new board for National Social Security Authority (NSSA) following dissolution of the previous board last October after expiry of its tenure.

NSSA has been criticised for abusing workers’ retirement savings by making poor investment choices and the new board is expected to implement sweeping reforms at the authority and uphold good corporate governance.

The new board will be chaired by Dr Cuthbert Chidoori, who holds a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Communications. Dr Chidoori brings to the NSSA board expertise in management oversight and regulatory compliance. He has worked as the group regulatory affairs director for Eltisat in the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates before becoming director general for the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) for five years.

Other board members include Dr Priscilla Mujuru, a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, with 20 years experience in public health as well as various non-governmental organisations. Dr Mujuru is expected to provide expertise in Occupational Health and Safety.

Also making it into the new board is Mr Mfaro Moyo, with experience in public service management having served as Under Secretary in various ministries including Local Government and Environment. He was previously the Senior National Advisor/Electoral Support to UNDP and has recently been appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council.

Umbrella body for civil servants, APEX chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander adds to the board members with her expertise in negotiating for the well-being and social protection of civil servants.

Dr Nzenza also appointed Mr Arthur Manase, a legal practitioner with over 26 years of experience. Mr Manase currently serves on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) board as well as the Estate Agents Council. Previously, he was appointed to represent Zimbabwe on the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague.

Mr Farai Tichawangana, a chartered accountant finance director at ZESA, brings to the board expertise in financial and ICT management and will contribute to the digitalisation and convergence of management information systems at NSSA.

Dr Nzenza said the new board was expected to uphold good corporate governance and ensure delivery of benefits to pensioners.

“This is a new board with a diversity of skills and expertise bringing a refreshing approach to good corporate governance in order to ensure an effective, accountable and transparent delivery of benefits to Pensioners. This is also in alignment with His Excellence, the President’s Vision 2030,” she said.

In line with bringing best practice in corporate governance, Dr Nzenza is working on the appointment of the three remaining board members in terms of the regulation in consultation with employer and employee organisations who shall be chosen for “their ability and experience in administration or finance or their professional qualifications or for their suitability otherwise for appointment as members”.