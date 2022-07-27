New national beauty pageant to crown five queens

Two former beauty queens, Tendai Hunda and Hilda Mabu, have come up with a new beauty pageant dubbed “Miss Zimbabwe Queen”, which will see winners representing the country at the world stage.

After releasing a flyer announcing the auditions for the “Miss Zimbabwe Queen”, many thought it was the return of the popular Miss Zimbabwe World.

Social media was already agog with models and fans wanting an understanding of whether or not the duo had the licence to host and bring back the lost glory of the Miss Zimbabwe World pageant after years of hiatus.

The answer is no because this is a new dimension.

“It is not the Miss Zimbabwe World pageant,” the organisers cleared the air.

The Miss Zimbabwe Queen pageant is already taking shape, with the inaugural show pencilled for September 11 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The glitz and glamour event will see comedienne Madam Boss joining the red carpet hosts and fashion police Hollywood Lee and The Boss on the VIP red carpet.

The show will be hosted by Tich Mataz and former beauty queen Britha Maselethulini.

Entertainment will be provided by musicians Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Gemma Griffiths, among others.

Hunda confirmed the latest development in an interview and shared more light about the new pageant.

“Ours is Miss Zimbabwe Queen and we have the license to host the pageant,” she said. “What makes the Miss Zimbabwe Queen different is that it is not a franchise or subsidiary of a single particular international contest, but it is a fusion of various top tier international titles crowned on one stage.

“The Miss Zimbabwe Queen is birthed from the gap in terms of quality representation of Zimbabwe at the largest various international beauty contests. The national pageant aims at crowning various title holders who will be scouted from all provinces of the country, taking into consideration all marginalised areas where lots of talent is ignored.

“The winners will represent Zimbabwe at different international stages.”

Hunda said at the Miss Zimbabwe Queen, they will crown five queens – Miss International, Miss Earth, Miss Model of the World, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Sea Beauty International, Top Model of The World and Miss Africa.

“We have partnered with Patience Lusego who owns some of the pageant licenses mentioned above,” she said. “Women and girl child empowerment is at the height of discussions in the world and particularly in Zimbabwe, hence such an initiative empowers young women and girls and gives them a fair chance to represent our nation on prestigious international platforms.”

Hunda said beauty pageants were contests where young women compete with one another for the right to be called national beauty ambassadors.

“With the high emergence and competitiveness of these contests worldwide, Zimbabwe has a huge gap in copying and catching up with these global beauty dynamics,.

Hunda said auditions were beginning next month in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland.

“More details will emerge on the programme set up, but so far we are receiving good feedback on models who want to take part at the auditions.”

“We are also calling for stakeholders who want to partner with us. Our vision is to bring a good show. We are going to announce the ticket selling points and the streaming services as we are still in talks with various media houses.”