NEW: Mbare man turns house into brothel, drug hub

Online reporter

A Mbare woman approached the Harare Civil Court on Wednesday complaining that her nephew has turned her house into a brothel and drug hub.

Mercy Mudei, who resides along Rusike Crescent, said her nephew, Johannes Moyana, also insults and threatens to kill her each time she tries to reprimand him.

Chronicling her ordeal before magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam, Mudei said:

“He invites his friends to my house and they take drugs, turning my house into a drug hub and a brothel. I have no peace at all.

“I came to this honourable court to seek a protection order so that I can live peacefully,” she said.

Responding to the allegations, Moyana admitted that he takes marijuana.

He also said various people visit their place to access his backyard music recording studio.

However, Moyana denied ever insulting and threatening to kill his aunt.

“The applicant is lying. The people that visit only do so to use the recording studio at our house.

“I do not do drugs. I only take marijuana.

“I have never insulted or threatened to kill my aunt. The only person I have insulted is her daughter,” he said.

Magistrate Mrs Meenal Narotam granted the protection order to Mudei and ordered Moyana to maintain peace with her.