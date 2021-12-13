New-look terminus set for commissioning

Midlands Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to commission the new-look Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus in Gweru.

The Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus is now open to the public following a major upgrade of the facility which commenced last year.

It was closed last year for an upgrade after Gweru City Council partnered a private contractor, Bentach Resources.

The private contractor, which gave the terminus a major facelift, is administering the facility.

At full throttle, the rank will be able to accommodate 800 vendors and more than 100 buses per day.

When it was opened, the bus terminus attracted attention from various parts of the country, with a delegation from Manicaland Province led by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyeri, embarking on a look and learn visit.

The project was successfully implemented after the Government directed local authorities to take advantage of the national lockdown to renovate markets and the bus terminus.

The Second Republic, which is committed to infrastructure development, has been assisting local authorities with funding for projects in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) towards Vision 2030.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima confirmed the development.

“We are excited that His Excellency President Mnangagwa will be in Gweru for commissioning of the new-look Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus. Everything is in place and we are happy to have His Excellency gracing us,” he said.

Acting town clerk Mr Vakai Chikwekwe said under the Second Republic, Gweru has witnessed a surge in people-centred development projects.

He said at the end of the day, council would be getting revenue from the long distance bus terminus which he said will be channelled towards service delivery.

“We are happy that the new-look Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus will be commissioned tomorrow (today) by President Mnangagwa.

“This is one of the projects we got support from Government and the private sector from which has materialised. This is a huge and welcome development for the residents as we push development and improve on service delivery,” said Mr Chikwekwe.

Before its closure for renovations in 2020, Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus was notorious for having over 4 000 vendors against its holding capacity then of about 1 000 vendors.

The other 3 000 vendors were illegal as they were not paying any rentals thereby prejudicing the local authority of the much needed revenue.

The terminus had scores of touts who were a menace to the travelling members of the public, especially women.

Last year Gweru City Council demolished all vending stalls in the central business district and Kudzanayi Long Distance bus terminus and relocated all vendors and small businesses to an open space adjacent to Mtapa cemetery.

The move was done following a Cabinet directive instructing all local authorities to remove vending and flea market sites in the CBD that have been trading under unhygienic environments as well as illegal structures as part of the multifaceted intervention strategies to fight Covid-19.

GCC then signed two contracts with two construction companies’ worth about US$6 million for the construction of four smart city markets and travel ports which included Kudzanayi Long Distance bus terminus.

Bentach Resources renovated Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus whilst Casas Properties Investments is renovating Kombayi vegetable wholesale market, Wimpy market and Mtapa market.

What is now unique is that there won’t be touts allowed in the terminus and the vendors are now all paying rentals.

Part of the rentals is going to GCC which will go towards improving service delivery.