New-look Robert Mugabe International Airport terminal impresses Mozambique

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (left) and Mozambican Minister of Transport and Communications Mateus Magala (second from left ) being led by Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) chief executive Mr Tawanda Gusha (second from right) on a tour of the refurbished Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Mozambique’s Transport and Communications Minister Mr Mateus Magala has said the new-look Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which recently underwent a US$153 million facelift, is one of the most impressive infrastructure projects in the region in recent times and is in line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Mr Magala arrived in the country yesterday to hold bilateral meetings on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

Minister Magala, who joined his team of senior and technical officials from the Mozambique Ministry of Transport and Communications, which arrived in the country on Monday, toured the airport yesterday in Harare after being received by Minister Mhona and senior Zimbabwean Government officials.

His visit comes after President Mnangagwa joined his Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi in witnessing the commissioning of the rehabilitated US$200 million Beira-Machipanda railway line last November.

Speaking at the commissioning of the railway line in Manica, Mozambique, President Mnangagwa said not only will the rehabilitated 318-kilometre railway line reduce transport costs, but it will also ease congestion at Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

In an interview yesterday, Minister Magala applauded Minister Mhona for inviting him to Zimbabwe so that they could exchange notes on transport and transport infrastructure.

“I would like to thank my brother, the Honourable Minister (Mhona) for inviting me to come to Zimbabwe to sit together and advance agendas that our Heads of State have commenced and have directed us to implement.”

“We thought the best way to do it is to be stuck on the ground to see things and from there we can have the sense of direction, the sense of purpose so that we can come with positive outcomes.

“I would want to congratulate my brother, the people of Zimbabwe, the Government, President Mnangagwa for this wonderful facility (RGMIA). It is impressive.

“Let me dare to say in my humble spirit, it is one of the best in Southern Africa so congratulations to the people of Zimbabwe and this is a great school for all of us.

“Dedication and focus matter, infrastructure matters. It changes the lives of the people and above all it creates jobs and opportunities for our young people.

“So this is in my humble opinion again, a state-of-the-art facility which I believe the people of Zimbabwe, from the way I know them, humble and educated people, will know how to maintain. This will promote a destination for all of us,” he said.

Minister Magala said they were in Zimbabwe to have some serious discussions on how they were going to implement rail, road and aviation infrastructure projects.

“But based on the guidance that our Presidents already have given to us, we can integrate the two economies to make it a bigger market space where there will be a lot of opportunities for all of us; where the movement goods is smooth and not constrained by bureaucracy.

“We will not be constrained by nationalities. We are going to make decisions to advance this agenda,” he said.

Minister Mhona also said what was of paramount importance was the relations that had been cemented by the two great leaders, Presidents Mnangagwa and Nyusi.

“I am happy that we are here today to witness once again this very important infrastructure project that has been put up by the Second Republic and to thank His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the visionary leader.

“I invited my colleague, Cde Minister (Magala), but it was a directive again from our two Heads of State when we visited Machipanda last year,” he said.

He said in terms of rail infrastructure, Mozambique was well advanced and they opened up a railway line that had not been operational for close to 26 years.

“So it was a challenge. Then I said to him now I also want you to visit Zimbabwe and also exchange notes and I am happy that he has heeded that call and today he is here to witness what we have also done, under very difficult circumstances as Zimbabwe. “

“I am happy that we are now here as two ministers to also make sure that we explore and take advantage of our infrastructure to enhance our corridor which is the Beira Corridor. And I am happy that this is what we are going to be doing and the technical team has been here since Monday,” minister Mhona said.

He said the two ministers would also be visiting Forbes Border Post today and the new airport site in Manicaland.