New long-term contracts for rugby players

Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE rugby players have something to celebrate during this festive holidays after the Zimbabwe Rugby Union promised improved seasonal contracts with more competitions for national teams next year.

The senior team is expected to host several tournaments on home soil.

ZRU has since confirmed that the country’s flagship team, the Sables, will once again play in South Africa’s premier competition, the Currie Cup.

The Sables are set to get into more competitive action as there are plans in place to bring back a revamped Victoria Cup, with World Rugby being extensively involved.

For the first time, ZRU offered players seasonal contracts as a way to professionalise the sport.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union, president Aaron Jani said they are looking forward to professionalising the game.

“We are looking at professionalising the game. This year we put together the first steps towards that and we had contracts for players. We are now putting up proper structures. We have made mistakes along the way but we are perfecting that going forward,” said Jani.