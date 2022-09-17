New L’Interdit from Givenchy lands in Zim

Since hitting the market in 2018, L’Interdit from the house of Givenchy has been one of the best female fragrances on the market.

The eau de parfum set the pace with the company releasing a new olfactory variation each year and the range’s compelling urge to break the rules reached its peak in 2021 with the incandescent sensuality of eau de parfum Rouge.

Their latest fragrance, L’Interdit Eau de Toilette, is certainly a work of art with three master perfumers, Dominique Ropion, Anne Flipo and Fanny Bal, bringing life to this creation.

Local fragrance lovers have not been left out as the fragrance hit local stores earlier this week with Edgars, Licorice, Kenlink Pharmacies and Catts being the official outlets selling the scent.

The noses behind the new L’Interdit are among the best in the business having worked with various top brands including Alexander McQueen, Thierry Mugler, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, Carolina Herrera, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo and Issey Miyake to name just a few. The meeting between a dazzling floral bouquet and sensual musky leather ignites a simmering tension in L’Interdit Eau de Toilette.

This new variation opens with the immediate radiant freshness of a citrus trio, bergamot, orange and mandarin, electrified by fusing ginger.

In the middle, there is L’Interdit’s olfactory signature orange blossom, which unfurls all its splendour and reveals its four facets.

When blended with bewitching tuberose and hypnotic sambac and grandiflorum jasmine, it becomes the promise of an exhilarating thrill.

To finish, the fragrance unveils deep, sensual notes of voluptuous musk hinted with leathery cistus.

These encircle L’Interdit’s iconic underground black accord, where the captivating notes of patchouli and vetiver intertwine. The distinctly carnal fragrance embraces and envelops the skin.

“It was important to preserve L’Interdit’s DNA for this new eau de toilette while giving it a new and thrilling sensation,” said Dominique Ropion in an interview. “The dark patchouli-vetiver base is textured with an intimate musk, evoking the gentle warmth of bare skin.”

This new creation is unique in the way it combines a burst of striking freshness with the sexy and intense base of sandalwood and musk. Those who have already tried out the earlier versions of L’Interdit will definitely fall in love with this latest release.