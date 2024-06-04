New job opportunities beckon for English teachers in South Korea

This was revealed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava during the signing ceremony of the Air Services Agreement on Cooperation and Assistance with his South Korea counterpart, Mr Cho Tae-Yul, on the sidelines of the South Korea-Africa summit here on Sunday.

Hebert Zharare in SEOUL, South Korea

ZIMBABWE has opened negotiations with South Korea for it to be classified as an English-speaking country, a situation likely to open new job opportunities for local English teachers in the rich Asian nation.

This was revealed by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava during the signing ceremony of the Air Services Agreement on Cooperation and Assistance with his South Korea counterpart, Mr Cho Tae-Yul, on the sidelines of the South Korea-Africa summit here on Sunday.

The air services agreement between Zimbabwe and South Korea is a deal that will play a crucial role in shaping international aviation policy and fostering cooperation between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

“Honourable Minister, may I take this opportunity to request your Government to classify Zimbabwe as an English-speaking country to enable Zimbabweans to teach English language in Korea,” said Ambassador Shava. “English is an official language in Zimbabwe and the sole medium of instruction at all levels of education.”

Zimbabwe is known for training professionals that are on demand the world over and health professionals are currently trooping to countries such as Britain, America and Australia among other countries. However, these health professionals are travelling under private arrangements, making it difficult for the country to benefit from the export of its human resources skills.

But if this new bilateral proposal is successful, Zimbabwe is set to benefit from Zimbabweans formally employed in South Korea through remittances.

In his inaugural Monetary Policy Statement in April, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said diaspora remittances, through official channels, registered a 16 percent increase to US$1, 873 billion last year, from US$1,617 billion received during the same period in 2022.