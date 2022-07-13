New investor eyes Zim

President Mnangagwa greets Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Mr Wamkele Mene during a courtesy call at the State House in Harare. Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

A new diversified investor, Bühler Group, which focuses on leading processes solutions and sustainable value chains has shown its interest working in the country.

Bühler has three business pillars, grains and food solutions to ensure safe and healthy food and feed, consumer foods solutions which create culinary delights and advanced materials that contribute to the production of energy-efficient vehicles and buildings.

Speaking after a closed door session with President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary-general Mr Wamakele Mene said the terms of agreements are being finalised between the firm and Zimbabwean Government.

“We came to brief the President (Mnangagwa) on some of the proposals that are being initiated for industrialisation, food security and processing of agriculture.

“We have brought a company called Bühler Group that is interested in partnering working with Zimbabwe to improve food security not only for the country,” he said.