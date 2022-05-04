New Friedrich Ebert Stiftung director meets Mudenda

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda (right) receives a token of appreciation from new Friedrich Ebert Stiftung director Thilo Norbert Schone during a courtesy call in Harare today.- Picture Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The new director of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Mr Thilo Nobert Schone, paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at his Parliament offices today.

Mr Schone has been in the country for the past two months and said they discussed various issues of cooperation with Adv Mudenda.

“We have been in Zimbabwe since our invitation from the Government over 40 years ago and we have been working with Parliament on many issues, the Women’s Caucus, the youth and climate change and labour law,” he said.

“So, I wanted to pay a courtesy visit to the Speaker to present to him our Foundation’s work and explore future endeavours together.”

The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung is the oldest political foundation in Germany founded in 1925 and its work focuses on the core ideas and values of social democracy, freedom, justice and solidarity.