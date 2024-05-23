NEW: Former Zambian Supreme Court Judge Florence Mumba appointed head of SADC Electoral Observer Mission to Madagascar

Zimpapers Politics Hub

FORMER Zambian Supreme Court Judge and ex-Chairperson of the country’s electoral commission, Justice Florence Mumba has been appointed Head of the SADC Electoral Observer Mission to Madagascar.

Madagascar is scheduled to hold its polls on May 29.

In a statement on Wednesday, SADC said Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema made the appointment in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

“Justice Florence Mumba, former Supreme Court Judge and former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Zambia arrived in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on March 22, 2024, as the Head of Mission of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the legislative elections in Madagascar,” reads part of the statement.

On arrival, Justice Mumba urged the people of Madagascar to maintain a peaceful environment during the election period.

“She underscored the significance of peaceful elections in the Republic of Madagascar, acknowledging that elections are crucial for advancing good governance and consolidating democracy, in accordance with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections,” reads the statement.