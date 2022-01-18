New executive for Zanu PF Midlands

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

The Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) for Midlands Province last weekend elected a new provincial executive committee that is expected to steer the party forward with the new chairman, Cde Larry Mavima, emphasising the need for unity.

Cde Mavima who is also Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution won the chairmanship uncontested.

Former Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary, Cde Edward Chakanyuka Chiherenge, was elected the provincial deputy chair while Shurugwi South Member of Parliament Cde Edmund Mkaratigwa is now the secretary for administration.

Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu, Cde Barbra Rwodzi, landed the secretary for finance post. Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima is the new secretary for legal affairs while Zhombe constituency legislator,Cde Edmore Samambwa, and his Chirumanzu Zibagwe constituency counterpart Prosper Machando made it into the provincial executive as secretaries for health and child care and gender and culture, respectively.

In his address to the new executive, Cde Mavima urged unity among party members.

“My plea to you comrades as your chairman, is that we unite and or at least attempt to unite. In retrospect, our differences are very minor as we all claim to be 100 percent behind President Mnangagwa our current and future President in 2023 and one united Zanu PF party led by our current presidium, which has clearly stated their support for Cde Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

As the chairman, Cde Mavima urged members to put their personal differences aside and rally together to win the forthcoming by-elections and the 2023 elections.

He said he is willing and fully committed to working with the new executive and encouraged party members to stop denigrating each other.

“Comrades, I still notice negative comments about individuals and groups and some of which are extremely upsetting and not unifying at all on various social media platforms. May I once more request all comrades to refrain from negative comments that will continue to divide us but focus on those positive comments that will build and strengthen our President and Party in general.”

“This is not a hard task, but one that is intended to bring all of us together as we prepare for the tasks ahead. I promise and swear that I will be fair to everyone and work together with all those that share the same goals of Midlands province being to deliver the votes we have promised for the President and party,” he said.