New envoys told to ‘engage, re-engage’

Ambassador-designate Mr James Maridadi gives a vote of thanks while flanked by his colleagues (from left) Ambassadors- designate Mrs Alice Mashingaidze, Professor Charity Manyeruke and Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba during the farewell ceremony at the Social Security Centre in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

NEW ambassadors appointed by President Mnangagwa recently should consider themselves strategic agents in the re-engagement process, which is central to the country’s objective of achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

This was said by Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe at a send-off ceremony for the envoys yesterday.

“The President’s grand vision of the emergence of an upper middle income economy and society in Zimbabwe by the year 2030 has captured the nation’s imagination and created new expectations which those who work in Government must meet,” said Dr Hungwe.

“It is of paramount importance to deploy Zimbabwean human capital effectively to fetch and bring the promised prosperity. Since engagement and re-engagement are key components of our strategy, the ambassadors should consider themselves strategic agents.”

Dr Hungwe added that the diplomats should reflect the country’s new thrust in their work.

“The character of a new Zimbabwe that is open for business must be dramatically evident in the interactions whether with the host governments, with apex economic and industrial entities, with tourism agencies, health and economic institutions, drivers of technologies and with host audiences at large,” said Dr Hungwe.

He added that the ambassadors should also interact with Zimbabwe’s Diaspora as they had an important role to play in the country’s development agenda.

Dr Hungwe also said the ambassadors should identify skilled and competent staff among their officers who could be deployed in other fields by Government.

“We do not expect to receive back on recall the same officers we surrendered to your care at the mission, but human capital that has been polished, enabled and empowered in a manner that justifies the exposure they have been given,” he said.

Sweden-bound Ambassador Ms Alice Mashingaidze told The Herald that she would focus on investment promotion, and “engage and re-engage the Diaspora as they are our first face in that host country and most of the investors will also ride on the Diaspora”.

“So wherever we are, we can all transform our nation,” she said.

Ambassador Douglas Nyikayaramba, who has been deployed to Mozambique, said the strong ties between the two countries would assist him in his work.

“The new mantra is that ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ and as Zimbabwe is open for business, we are pursuing more in terms of transactional diplomacy and economic diplomacy and that is also premised on sound political relations between the two countries and I am happy that given the historical imperatives between our two countries, we share strong relations and our Presidents are best of friends and that alone offers a good background for economic diplomacy in Mozambique,” he said.

Former MDC-T legislator for Mabvuku and incoming Ambassador to Senegal, James Maridadi said his role was to represent Zimbabwe well despite his political affiliation.

“. . . I am a Zimbabwean first and foremost and I am a member of a political party secondly. So I am going there as a Zimbabwean. There is this talk that I have been swallowed by this political party or the other, but if anything I have been swallowed by Zimbabwe and I will serve this country with pride.

“The politics I joined, I joined to serve Zimbabwe and now I have an opportunity to serve Zimbabwe and I would do so with distinction,” said Mr Maridadi.

New Ambassadors

Mr Crispen Toga Mavodza (Kuwait); Mr Gideon Gapare (Brazil); Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa (France); Professor Charity Manyeruke (Rwanda); Mr Joel Tapera Mhishi (Australia); Ms Sophia Nyamudeza (Indonesia); 7. Dr Emmanuel Gumbo (Sudan); Mr James Maridadi (Senegal); Mr Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates); Lt-Gen (Rtd) Ansleem Sanyatwe (Tanzania); Lt-General (Rtd) Martin Chedondo (China); Lt-General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba (Mozambique); Mr Vusomuzi Ntonga (Algeria); Mrs Alice Mashingaidze (Sweden)

Ambassadors-designate

Mr Heneri Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro; Tando Madzvamuse; Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Shebba Shumbayawonda