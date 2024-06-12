NEW: Eddie Nyatanga dies

Online Reporter

EDDIE “Mboma” Nyatanga, the godfather of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) who is also regarded as a kingmaker in Zimbabwean football politics passed away at his house in Borrowdale on Tuesday night.

Details of what led to his death are still sketchy but those close to him claim that he succumbed to a severe headache.

A larger than life character, Nyatanga was a founding member of the ZNSSA and a key figure in coordinating activities for national team fans.

Nyatanga was also an instrumental figure in Zimbabwean football politics as he played a key role in the election of previous ZIFA presidents.

He was also a staunch CAPS United supporter who was respected across the football sector.