NEW: Devolution is uplifting communities: Finance Minister

Government is implementing the devolution agenda to achieve economic growth and development that is community-based and people-centered, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Manual in Harare on Wednesday, Prof Ncube said devolution ensures equitable and sustainable development for the whole nation.

“It is an irrefutable fact that this trajectory being taken by the Government will drive productivity, growth, job creation and ultimately result in improvements in the welfare of ordinary citizens. This is anchored by the President’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo /Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” said Prof Ncube.

“The path of devolving powers and resources from the Central Government to its lower tiers offer space for communities to actively contribute and dissect towards issues directly affecting their livelihoods, ranging from provision of educational services, health care, water and sanitation, roads and other social amenities, among others,” he said.

Prof Ncube said successful implementation of the devolution agenda requires continuous commitment and collaboration among key stakeholders.

“Devolution is a fundamental cornerstone for unbiased and just governance, which is all-inclusive in social economic development,” he added.