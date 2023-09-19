New deputy ministers pledge to work hard

President Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya (far right) pose after the swearing in of deputy ministers of Industry and Commerce Roy Bhila (far left), Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura (second from left) and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Chido Sanyatwe (second from right) at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Reporter

THREE new deputy ministers took their oath of office at State House in Harare yesterday and immediately pledged to work hard for the achievement of goals set in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The three, who were sworn in by President Mnangagwa, are Dr Polite Kambamura, Cdes Chido Sanyatwe and Roy Bhila.

Dr Kambamura retained his post as Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister, while Cde Sanyatwe is the new Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister, with Cde Bhila taking over as Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister.

In an interview soon after taking his oath of office, Deputy Minister Bhila said a lot needed to be done in the ministry for the country to realise its industrialisation drive.

“My vision is in line with the President’s Vision 2030 agenda in terms of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. We will focus on doing what is expected of us to make sure we do the right things for our economy,” he said.

Deputy Minister Bhila added that there are two key issues requiring urgent attention, which are the informal sector and reviving industries that have been idle for years.

“The informal sector is one sector that we want to make sure that we do the right thing so that everyone can contribute to the economy. The other issue is to make sure we revive industries that are not functional. Surely, for the economy to grow, we need industries to be there. We also need to make sure that the resuscitation of those industries will ensure our youths get jobs,” he said.

Deputy Minister Sanyatwe expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for having confidence in women. “I am grateful for this appointment and thankful to my President for appointing me into a key ministry like the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“I want to work hard in the fight against corruption and to keep law and order and security in the country,” she said.

Deputy Minister Kambamura said more needed to be done in the Ministry of Mines for the attainment of set targets.

“We are going to focus on the ease of doing business within the ministry and also we will work on increasing mineral export receipts through local value addition and beneficiation in line with NDS1.

“We are also going to increase intensive exploration in Government reserved areas so that when investors come, we negotiate for deals over the mineral resources that we know,” said Deputy Minister Kambamura.Yesterday’s swearing in ceremony was attended by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya.