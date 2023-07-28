New dawn for ZDF as Zim signs agreements in Turkiye

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

A new dawn is beckoning for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces following the signing of various agreements and commitments to strengthening military cooperation with other nations.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ongoing International Defence Industries Fair (IDEF) Istanbul Türkiye.

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and her Turkiye counterpart General Yaşar Güler yesterday and today signed a Military Framework Agreement aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, she met with the chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan whom she exchanged notes with on various issues pertaining to continued military cooperation in training.

Minister Muchinguri said the signing of the framework between Zimbabwe and Turkiye was evidence of the growing cooperation between the two nations.

“Zimbabwe’s invitation to participate at IDEF 2023, and the signing of the Military Framework Cooperation Agreement attest to the growing relations between Harare and Ankara, a key regional and global actor,” she said.

“The signing of the agreement provides a framework for deepening of relations and forging of mutually beneficial strategic partnerships between the two Sister Republics.”

During the same event, she took time to convey condolences to the Turkish people following the devastating February 6, 2023 earthquakes in the south-eastern provinces of Türkiye, which claimed over 50 000 lives.

As well, she expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye in post–earthquake recovery efforts, adding that an NGO from Zimbabwe assisted with relief efforts, while President Mnangagwa made a cash donation as a personal humble contribution.

In 2019, Türkiye also contributed to relief efforts in Zimbabwe after the Cyclone Idai disaster.

Pursuant of Zimbabwe’s NDS1, and Vision 2030, she said there were vast opportunities in defence and security, agriculture value chains, mining, manufacturing, energy which the two countries should explore.

In addition to the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries, she noted that trade volumes increased from US$19 million, in 2019, when the Zimbabwean Embassy was opened in Ankara, to US$38 million in 2022.

Speaking after meeting Air Vice Marshal Khan, she said Pakistan had deep relations dating back to the years of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“Pakistan has always been and will remain one of Zimbabwe’s international partners especially in terms of military cooperation and trade,” she said.

In his remarks, Air Vice Marshall Khan said Pakistan remained committed to helping Zimbabwe develop and modernise its military capabilities,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is the first Zimbabwean minister to attend the IDEF, a defence industry fair organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation since 1993.

The Fair showcases the most recent, world-class, and cutting-edge defence and security products, solutions, and equipment.

IDEF serves as a platform to exchange knowledge, skills, innovations, and technological breakthroughs in the defence sector, presenting opportunities to forge strategic partnerships.