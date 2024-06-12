New cricket stadium on the cards

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) is set to develop a multi-purpose cricket stadium in Mutare’s high-density suburb of Dangamvura.

This comes after the national cricket body successfully applied for a piece of land measuring 19 hectares in Manicaland’s provincial capital.

The development will include a playing field, practice nets and spectator stands.

Commenting after ZC and the City of Mutare signed a lease agreement, the cricket body’s managing director Givemore Makoni said: “Cricket thrives on robust infrastructure that supports the development of talent from grassroots level to professional leagues.

“We are therefore excited that we secured land for the purposes of developing a multi-purpose facility in Mutare. This will spur the growth of the game in the city and in Manicaland Province as a whole,” said Makoni.

Zimbabwe will co-host the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2026 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027 alongside Namibia and South Africa.

Once completed, the Dangamvura facility will be considered as a possible match or training venue for the global events.

“ZC’s priority is to ensure that we have stadia or facilities that meet the minimum standards set by the International Cricket Council to host global events in our country,” Makoni said.

“But long after the World Cup tournaments are gone, these facilities will be available for use by local cricket clubs and schools. That will be fantastic for the future of our game.”