New Commander for ZRP Harare Province

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has appointed Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru as the new Officer Commanding Harare Province with immediate effect.

Commissioner Chikunguru who was stationed at Police General Headquarters has replaced Commissioner Wonder Tembo, who has been assigned as Chief Staff Officer Training and Development at the PGHQ.

Speaking during a hand over and take over ceremony in Harare this morning, Commissioner Chikunguru expressed his appreciation to Commissioner Tembo for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to Harare Province over the past three and half years.

“Under his guidance, significant progress has been made in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Commissioner Wonder Tembo, your legacy will be remembered and I am dedicated to building upon the solid foundation you have established,” he said.

“I am reliably informed of the very good working relationship between the Police and the community in Harare. In that view, I would also like to extend my thanks to the Harare Provincial Crime Liaison Committee, led by Dr Nathaniel Madzivanyika, for their unwavering support and invaluable contributions.

“The committee is playing a crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the police and the community. I eagerly anticipate working closely with them to further enhance this relationship.”

He said Harare Province is known for its diverse communities, bustling urban centres, high traffic volumes and unique challenges.

“As the Officer Commanding Police, I am fully aware of the responsibilities that come with this position,” said Commissioner Chikunguru.

“I assure you that I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in all aspects of our work. My vision for the Harare Province is grounded in the belief that community engagement and collaboration are essential in achieving our shared goal of a safe and secure environment for all residents.

“I firmly believe in community-oriented policing, where the police work hand in hand with the community to identify and address the root causes of crime. To the officers in Harare Province, I commend you for your dedication and commitment to serve the public.”

Commissioner Tembo also said Commissioner Chikunguru is well acquainted with Harare, having previously served with distinction in various offices and capacities within the Province.