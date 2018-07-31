New clinic for Mutua villagers

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Government has opened a new clinic in the Mutua ward of Muzarabani district which will benefit 13 000 people and enhance their access to primary health care. In a speech read on behalf of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Advocate Martin Dinha, senior district official, Mr Cosmas Chiringa, said the community had played a critical role in the construction Range Clinic by contributing labour and resources.

“Muzarabani Rural District Council and its community worked tirelessly to have health services that are affordable and accessible to them,” said Adv Dinha. “The spirit of cooperation should continue to prevail for greater sustainable development of the community.

“I commend the local authority for responding to the needs of your community. I am also happy that the RDC is working on other projects across the district which include the construction of a number of clinics in Mangurenje in Hoya, Kapembere and Utete wards.

“We are grateful for the timeous disbursement of the 2018 Constituency Development Fund, part of which was allocated towards these projects.”

Government is constructing 13 healthcare centres in partnership with local communities which are mobilising locally available resources for the projects.

Council chairman, Mr Proud Pfotso, said the local authority remains committed to the improving quality of life for people in Muzarabani.

“Our mission is to be a leader in the provision and promotion of goods and services. We worked with several committees in refurbishing the clinic,” he said. “Plans to have this clinic started in 2015 and we are happy that the project is complete under the prevailing economic condition.”

The clinic will service three wards, Mukwengure, Chiweshe and Mutua.

Before the construction of this clinic, people in this area used to travel about seven kilometres to St Albert’s Mission Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Perrance Shiri has donated 10 computers to St Albert’s High School, while another Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhi donated 30 blankets and sheets to Range Clinic.