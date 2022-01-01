New City wheel clamping, tow away charges

The Herald

City of Harare Wheel Clamping, Tow Away Charges Effective 01 January 2022:

a) light motor vehicles from $2 451 to $6 434

b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $268 to $8 413

c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $4 085 to $10 393

d) conventional buses and lorries from $4 902 to $11 383

e) articulated heavy lorries $5 719 to $13 363

New US$ Charges:

a) light motor vehicles from $30 to $65

b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $40 to $85

c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $50 to $10 5

d) conventional buses and lorries from $60 to $115

e) articulated heavy lorries $70 to $135

