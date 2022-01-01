New City wheel clamping, tow away charges

The Herald
City of Harare Wheel Clamping, Tow Away Charges Effective 01 January 2022:
a) light motor vehicles from $2 451 to $6 434
b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $268 to $8 413
c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $4 085 to $10 393
d) conventional buses and lorries from $4 902 to $11 383
e) articulated heavy lorries $5 719 to $13 363
New US$ Charges:
a) light motor vehicles from $30 to $65
b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $40 to $85
c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $50 to $10 5
d) conventional buses and lorries from $60 to $115
e) articulated heavy lorries $70 to $135