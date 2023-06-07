  • Today Wed, 07 Jun 2023

New Chinese Ambassador pledges to deepen cooperation

New Chinese Ambassador pledges to deepen cooperation President Mnangagwa today received letters of credence from the incoming Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Zhou Ding at State House :- Pictures by Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has received the credentials of the new Chinese Ambassador Mr Zhou Ding, who pledged to further broaden and deepen relations between his country and Zimbabwe.

The President received Mr Zhou’s  credentials at the State House in Harare this morning.

In an interview after a tete-a-tete with the President, Ambassador Zhou said his country is looking forward to importing more products from Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is such a beautiful country with huge potential for future development, I spoke to the President, not just about our past but our future relations and the potential, and also cooperation. We are very proud of our history and achievements,” said Ambassador Zhou.

