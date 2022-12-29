New chief fills 111-year vacuum

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo (standing, centre) presides over the installation of Chief Manguba in Plumtree yesterday. The chieftainship was resuscitated by the New Dispensation after more than 100 years. - Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Bongani Ndlovu in BULILIMA

IT’S a new dawn for villagers in the Manguba area, Bulilima area, Matabeleland South province after their Headman Manguba was upgraded to a chief and installed, bringing to an end 111 years of no representation.

Just like his name, Mr Morning Moyo (50), it was a new day for him and his subjects when he was named Chief Manguba.

In line with the Government’s devolution agenda, Chief Manguba was installed after the lineage’s chieftaincy was brutally taken away by the colonial regime in 1911.

Bulilima is a vast district with 22 wards and has five existing chieftainships and 16 headmen.

Manguba used to fall under Chief Gampu customarily, but administratively Chief Gampu reports to Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North province.

The area under the jurisdiction of Chief Manguba is Gala (Ward 6), Huwana (Ward 8) and part of Ward 5 in villages namely Bhilingoma and Matjinge.

The area under Chief Manguba’s jurisdiction has six primary schools namely Hueana, Ndutshwa, Ntoli, Gala, Kungubo, Sinotsi, Gampu and Manguba. The ward is serviced by three secondary schools such as Maqhekeni, Phakama and Zenzele.

It has two clinics which are Huwana and Gambo and is serviced by Lady Stanley Rural Hospital.

The installation ceremony was held at Phakama High School where the Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo was the guest of honour.

Ministers Mangaliso Ndlovu (Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry), Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (Primary and Secondary Education), president of the National Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti, Chief Mshana Khumalo, Chief Mpini, Chief Masendu, Chief Masuku and Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu were also in attendance.

Scores of villagers braved the scorching sun and travelled from various districts some as far as Tsholotsho to witness the historic restoration of the chieftaincy.

Minister July Moyo assisted Chief Manguba in putting on the regalia comprising a half moon white hat and red rope with a badge.

He then handed Chief Manguba the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act for use in guiding him in terms of executing his duties.

A celebratory atmosphere filled the air through ululations amid song and dance.

Chief Manguba was then introduced to his headman and village heads.

Ms Margaret Tshuma (63) a local villager from Msinjwana, said it was a great honour for her to witness the historic installation ceremony.

“I’m so happy today because for a long time, we had no Chief and for us, it is a dream come true. When we heard that there was a ceremony we didn’t think twice because it appeared that we were a forgotten people,” she said.

Ms Tshuma described Chief Manguba as a man who relates well with his people.

“Chief Manguba is a man of the people who is soft-spoken and kind-hearted and we worked with him well as a headman before this installation. When you tell him your problems he works them out for you. We are grateful that he is now the Chief,” she said.

Ms Mgcini Moyo (19) from Manguba area said the ceremony is testimony that the Government under the Second Republic is committed to leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development

Another villager, Mr Delight Moyo, described Chief Manguba as a friendly and understanding leader.

“Although I am young, it is very important for us as a people to have our own Chief. This will help us preserve our cultural heritage. Chief Manguba is a great person who is approachable,” he said.

Ms Anna Madumani who travelled all the way from Tsholotsho to witness the ceremony said: “I’m enjoying every bit of the ceremony, it’s our culture, our heritage. I heard about the installation of Chief Manguba and I told myself that I won’t miss it, which is why I came all the way from Tsholotsho to witness this event.”

Chief Manguba thanked President Mnangagwa for restoring their chieftainship.

“This has been work in progress since 2013. In 2015, the negotiations continued with Chief Gampu pointing out that we, as a people, have been represented at the provincial level. I want to thank headman Muyemwa and his party for acceding to be under me,” he said.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank the Second Republic under the astute leadership of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for listening to our plea.”

Chief Manguba is married to Mrs Ntombi Moyo and the couple has four children.

The Manguba people are of the BaKalanga tribe His great grandfather, Ningwale had three sons, Jonas, Madabani and Bulayu.

Jonas became the first headman and when he passed on in 1962, Jeremiah Luhulo, his son, succeeded him on a caretaker’s basis.

Jeremiah was however appointed headman in 1965 after it was realised that the rightful heir to the throne who was the eldest surviving son of the last incumbent, Thomas Mtsamayi was in Johannesburg.

After the death of Thomas in 1989, Mavukuvuku Moses assumed the headmanship and was installed in 1994.

Mavukuvuku was then succeeded after his death in 2001 by Chief Manguba.