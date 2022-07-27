New boxing board announced

Tadious Manyepo in VICTORIA FALLS

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has appointed a new board of directors for the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

The appointment was announced by Minister Kirsty Coventry here this afternoon on the side lines of the official opening of the WBF/ABU conventions by Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

There has not been a board over the two years to oversee combat sport operations in this country.

Vee Chibanda is the new chairperson of the board and it is the first time that q female has been given that role in the history of the board.

Referee and former boxer Diana Makumbe has also made it into the board whose vice-chairpereon will be announced once the board meets in the next few weeks.

The board has been appointed in line with the Boxing and Wrestling Control Act (Chapter 25:02) and Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

Minister Coventry hailed the board.

“The engaged members represent a variety of expertise and skills in different sectors of the economy and society,” she said.

“These appointments are with immediate effect and members are expected to provide strategic direction coupled strong regulatory oversight over the sub-sector in line with the law. This will ensure greater accountability sustainability.”

Full list of the board:

Vee Chibanda -Chairperson

Annie Zulfiqar

Diana Makumbe

Hazel Zisanhi

Robert Gonye

Dr Muyaradzi Mujuru

Request Machimbira

Peter Mudzimiri.