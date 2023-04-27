New-born baby boy dumped, found dead in Eastgate Mall trash bin.

Chido Nyamuyaruka and Tina Musonza

Herald Correspondents

A new-born baby boy has been found dead in a trash bin at Eastgate Mall in Harare this morning.

The body was found inside a plastic bag by a NemChem cleaner who was emptying bins.

In an interview, the cleaner, Mr Alouis Fombe said that he discovered the body while emptying waste bins in the Eastgate Mall.

He said he saw some blood leaking from the bottom of the bin and he assumed that it could be some red wine.

“After I was left with two bins on the ground floor, I immediately, saw a bin leaking blood. At first I thought it was some red wine and I started scrubbing the floor to remove the stains,” said Mr Fombe.

He said he was shocked to find the body of a new-born baby trashed in the bin.

“As l was emptying the bin, I saw the body’s little feet. That’s when I realized that this was a baby dumped in the bin.”

He said he yelled for his colleagues who alerted police at Harare Central Police Station.

“I called my colleagues who were equally shocked to see a dead new-born baby boy,” he said.

He said the baby’s skin had already turned pale when they emptied the bin