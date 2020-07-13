New board for NHS

Herald Correspondent

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza on Friday announced a new National Handling Services (NHS) board chaired by Mr Franklin Mukarakate.

The new board, which takes over from the previous one appointed in 2012, starts work today.

Other board members are Mr Gideon Mukorombindo, Ms Lynn Mukonoweshuro, Mr Christopher Dube and Mr Douglas Khoza.

Two other female members of the board will be announced in due course.

Mr Mukarakate has vast experience in corporate governance, having served in organisations such as Air Zimbabwe and the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ).

He is the founder and executive chairman of Corner Stone Group Africa, an investment company.

In his remarks, Minister Matiza said he was confident they will contribute significantly to NHS.

“I am confident that this new board comprising of people with diverse skills and backgrounds will bring valuable contribution to the running of NHS Private Limited,” he said.

NHS is a key strategic company owned by Government, with the mandate of offering ground-handling services at all airports in Zimbabwe.

The services are critical for the smooth movement of passengers and cargo in and out of Zimbabwe, which contributes to national economic activities.

Minister Matiza urged the board to work hard and maintain the status of NHS, a company that has been profitable and self-sufficient without requiring financial support from Treasury.

“The board is, therefore, urged to maintain and increase this profitability status and make NHS a household name in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I wish to warn board members that the ministry and Government will not tolerate bailouts from Treasury. The board also joins the company whilst in the middle of a major recapitalisation drive.

“The company needs to seriously retool in order to offer quality services to its customers.”

Minister Matiza said there was need to continuously deploy state-of-the-art handling equipment in the form of passenger steps, cargo handling and baggage towing equipment.

Mr Mukarakate pledged to work hard and make NHS a success.

“I am a very strong advocate for corporate governance. I want to urge my colleagues to focus on the success of NHS. You appreciate that amongst all the other parastatals, this one is a profitable business and we cannot afford to plunge into a loss.”