New association to spruce up modelling

Bridget Mavhimira

The modelling industry has come up with an association to spearhead its interests.

The Africa Models and Agencies Association (AFMAA) will focus on protecting models from abuse and promote their professional development.

In the past the industry has been marred by allegations of abuse, chicanery, corruption and mismanagement and the association comes handy as calls to bring sanity had become louder.

The worst thing has been that many cases had gone unreported and swept under the carpet because there were no reliable reporting structures.

AFMAA is a partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and many other stakeholders who believe in youth empowerment and want to see the industry grow.

In an interview, Princess Mercy Mushaninga, who is the founder and chairperson of the association, promised that the association will assist models to start small self-help businesses.

‘‘The association will give loans to models who want to start small businesses to grow of fashion and beauty industry since we will be getting help from NGOs.

“We have managed to have a meeting with the American Embassy in Harare and we aim to go around more African countries and more organisations.

‘‘Our main agenda is to stop the abuse of models and the most effective way is to keep those models busy and self-reliant.

‘‘At the end of the day those people who complain about abuse are the ones who are also found at places that are not good for them because of poverty.’’

Mushaninga said most models – male or female – had nowhere to report to when they were violated.

‘‘Our industry is bad in terms of abuse, but it is something that is not taken seriously when a model reports about the abuse.

The minute one mentions that they are a model. No one takes them seriously, since there is no professional board or association to protect them,’’ she said.

AFMAA was registered in 2021. Modelling agencies from 10 countries among them South Africa (represented by Stanford Sabau), Cameroon (Penjo Baba), Ghana (Rhoda Yorke), Mozambique (Jeremiah Chinyoka), Zambia (Mubanga Musoma), Malawi (Robert Lazarous), Rwanda (Paula) and Zimbabwe (Princess Mercy Musaninga and Rose Moyo Chigwida) are working on making things happen.

More work is being done to make sure that more models register with the association to enjoy the benefits and get protected against unfair treatment.

‘‘The industry will also offer financial assistance to models in the event of ailments, funeral or failure to pay school fees because most models don’t have that financial back born.’’