New ambulances for needy areas

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has received four ambulances from the Insurance Council of Zimbababwe.

The donation is meant to alleviate shortages being experienced in some health facilities.

The ambulances were imported from South Africa at a cost of R5 million.

Provision of ambulances to areas in need is one of the Second Republic’s goals towards ensuring access to health for all citizens.

