New ambulances for needy areas

President Mnangagwa has received four ambulances from the Insurance Council of Zimbababwe.

 

President Mnangagwa receives the donation of ambulances.

The donation is meant to alleviate shortages being experienced in some health facilities.

The ambulances were imported from South Africa at a cost of R5 million.

 

President Mnangagwa gets a feel of one of the ambulances.

Provision of ambulances to areas in need is one of the Second Republic’s goals towards ensuring access to health for all citizens.

 

Part of the donated ambulances.

