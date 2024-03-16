Never lose hope in education

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Writer

College is not easy, but hope makes all the difference.

Hope is an essential quality every college student must imbibe.

It lightens the blow when the going gets tough.

Fellow students, if you want to achieve something in life you need to work hard and keep hoping.

Read and never lose hope!

You need to live with determination, you need to have patience, and even after following all of these, we still have to face challenges in life and still, we fail, we fall, and become hopeless.

You know hopelessness is the biggest enemy of your success but as you wander through your more directionless times on your journey, you will experience intense moments of feelings lost and hopeless.

Yet, the greatest life lessons usually don’t stem from successes and victories, but rather from our failures and struggles, and feeling hopeless at times.

I think students at some point go through that one moment where they think ‘My God, I can’t do this.

But you know what?

You can.

No matter how close you are to the edge, no matter how badly you feel like giving up or think it’s best to do so rather than have to put up with the pain.

Don’t lose hope that things will get better.

Keep that glimmer of hope alive in your heart.

My fellow students, this week I bring the word of hope to all those who are in despair.

I have written several issues on this platform ranging from the challenges students face as students to the success stories.

We left home to change homes and we can’t deny that but along the way, we face some challenges.

Every day we face challenges but we don’t need to lose hope.

Some are prevented from pursuing their dreams due to backgrounds but I say keep hoping.

At times some of us don’t get school fees and we drop. Some have no transport money, some go to college without eating anything. Some face abuse at home, some lack motivation and these are all real challenges students face. But in the end, it is the hope that will keep students going.

In the end, academic achievement matters a lot to students’ lives as it plays a huge part in shaping responsible individuals.

Students must stay focused to learn valuable knowledge for better academic results.

A bend in the road is not the end of the road unless you fail to make a turn.

The journey of academics is never a walk in the park but fellow students never lose hope in learning. Education plays a crucial role in shaping individuals and societies by providing knowledge, skills, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Maintaining hope in the face of adversity is crucial for students. Hope can be defined as a positive attitude and a belief in the ability to achieve desired goals.

It is a powerful motivator that drives students to persist in their academic endeavors, even when faced with challenges.

Hope plays a crucial role in education as it serves as a driving force that motivates students to persevere through challenges and setbacks.

When students maintain hope, they are more likely to stay focused on their goals, persist in the face of difficulties, and believe in their ability to succeed.

This positive mindset can significantly impact academic performance and overall well-being.

Many students suffer from the menace that’s procrastination. There’s always that one perfect reason why you must leave study until tomorrow, and the cycle continues to repeat.

While certain procrastinations are negligible, it becomes problematic when your regular programming shifts study hours.

A depressed student can’t get their act together and study because everything feels bleak to them.

However, motivation plays a role in helping students navigate this stage.

Through compelling motivation, students build the hope that helps them reach towards study again. But, it isn’t with effort, considering how difficult it is to encourage and motivate yourself to study.

If students keep hope in academics, they will develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to analyze information effectively.

It also fosters creativity, curiosity, and a lifelong love for learning. These skills are essential for personal growth and success in various aspects of life.

The hope is necessary to pursue specific career paths and professional opportunities.

Academic knowledge contributes to the advancement of various fields such as science, medicine, engineering, and the arts.

In today’s interconnected world, academic excellence is crucial for maintaining global competitiveness. Nations that prioritize education and invest in academic research tend to be more innovative, economically prosperous, and influential on the international stage.

Going to college serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and cultural enrichment across borders.

Above all, academics are fundamental to personal development, career success, social impact, innovation, progress, and global competitiveness.

Embracing academic pursuits not only enriches individuals but also benefits society as a whole by fostering intellectual growth and driving positive change.

Sometimes the zeal is never there, no matter how you try on your own. And sometimes the hope students get from study groups is insurmountable; it’s a relief to see everyone do the same thing together.

Hope is just as important as determination and hard work in college. Let’s keep hoping until we meet for a toast!

For feedback: nyangu.latwell27 @gmail.com