NetOne market share registers 7,3pc growth

Apart from gaining internet and data, NetOne also registered a 2,8 percent gain in voice traffic market share from January to March 2023. (File Picture)

Michael Tome

Business Reporter

MOBILE Network Operator, NetOne, registered a 7,3 percent growth in internet and data traffic market share to 32,6 percent in the first quarter of 2023, as initiatives to enhance service delivery paid off.

This is according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s abridged sector performance report for the first quarter of 2023.

The report says NetOne also registered a 2,8 percent gain in voice traffic market share in the period under review.

Voice and data are the highest revenue earners for mobile networks and the increase in traffic market share in both segments comes in handy for a company on a drive to improve customer value.

Zimbabwe has three active MNOs and NetOne was the only operator to witness voice and data traffic market share increase in the quarter under review.

Other players namely Econet and Telecel shed voice traffic market share by 2,6 percent and 0,2 percent respectively while Econet’s internet and data traffic market share declined by 7,3 percent.

Telecel’s internet and data traffic market share remained constant at 0,2 percent.

According to NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, the results were indicative of efforts invested in the company’s operations over time.

This includes NetOne’s sustained National Mobile Broadband (NMBB) programme, which is aimed at enhancing the firm’s digital connectivity growth in the country.

“These results are positive and testament to the hard work we have been doing to give our customers value, through quality service in both our voice and data segments.

“But, while this is enjoyable and cause for celebration, we cannot rest on our laurels as we must still work to benchmark our service with global best practices and that is an ongoing effort,” said Eng Mushanawani.

The mobile network operator has been on an aggressive programme aimed at driving the uptake of its services and this has seen a raft of campaigns, launched to give its customers added value.

“We have worked on accessibility and have ensured that all of our exciting products are available on our USSD platforms and through our mobile financial services platform, OneMoney,” Eng Mushanawani added.

NetOne has since the start of the year been pushing for new subscribers through an aggressive churn strategy codenamed the Crossover campaign.

Coupled with other growth initiatives, NMBB is earmarked to install over 340 base stations across the country predominantly 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies as the scheme moves to augment NetOne’s network coverage mainly in border areas countrywide.

The network expansion programme speaks to the high-speed provision of data thus enabling business intelligence as information will now be able to flow quite without difficulty.

However, in the quarter under review Econet recorded a 0,1 percent growth in active mobile subscriptions to 9 996 255 million subscribers, while NetOne saw a 4,5 percent dip in active mobile subscriptions to 3,7 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, while Telecel lost 21,1 percent of the active mobile subscriptions to 307,795 subscribers.