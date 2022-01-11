NetOne grows subscriber base

Herald Reporter

NetOne has increased its mobile subscription base by at least 500 000, figures from the regulatory authority reveal.

This was contained in statistics released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Sector Performance Report for the 3rd quarter in 2021.

The Abridged Sector Performance Report by the regulating authority revealed a 3,4 percent increase to 13 935 233 as at 30 September, from 13 481 527 recorded as at 30 June 2021.

The mobile penetration rate increased by 2.2 percent to reach 93,5 percent in the third quarter from 91,3 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

In a statement yesterday NetOne said this was part of their thrust to positively contribute towards Vision 2030, making Zimbabwe a middle-class-economy, they have taken a deliberate move to increase its subscriber base.

“Further this goal is in alignment with the National Development Strategy One, to digitalise the economy and facilitate access to ICT’s at village level.

“ICTs are at the heart of development of the Zimbabwean economy and as such we are directing all our efforts towards connecting the unconnected. We continue to invest in infrastructure to make sure that there is increased network coverage to previously marginalised areas,” reads the statement.

NetOne also said the growth trajectory by the state-owned giant has been sustained by the growth in infrastructure against competition.

“The same POTRAZ quarterly report for the postal and telecommunications sector indicates that NetOne has gained market share of 2G, 3G and LTE by 0,1 percent, 0,4 percent and 2,2 percent respectively,” reads the statement.

NetOne chief executive, Mr Raphael Mushanawani, said the firm was serious about its mandate from the public to be their digital communication-solutions partner.

“In the third quarter of 2021 we deployed a total of over 50 new base stations. Recently the company has introduced new innovations on the market driven by smart technologies. NetOne has been continuously enhancing its product and services portfolio to suit the lifestyle of its customers.

“We fully understand the need to embrace the digital sphere and commit to equipping future generations with relevant ICT solutions. We are grateful for the support from our various stakeholders including the government through the Ministry of ICT,” he said.

Mr Mushanawani said innovation drive has seen NetOne introducing OneMoney Remit, a much needed financial inclusion solution that has domestic forex remittance possible.

“Other Smart Solutions include Hurudza/Umlimi Omkhulu, an e-agriculture platform that supports the farming community. Another innovation in the basket is OneHealth, a platform that allows customers to get smart health solutions on the go.

“This is after we appreciated the times that we are in, especially with the effects of Covid-19. Our commitment to enhancing digital literacy saw us launching the Dzidzo/Ifundo platform for university students to access e-learning,” he said.

Mr Mushanawani said NetOne has also staked its claim in the hugely profitable mobile gaming market through OneGaming.