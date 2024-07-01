NetOne gears for SADC 44th Summit

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Mobile services provider, NetOne, is pulling out all the stops to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction as the 44th SADC Summit draws near.

Netone is working tirelessly to ensure that its digital solutions, network infrastructure, and customer support services are not just ready, but exceptional.

Its state-of-the-art digital solutions are set to revolutionise the Summit experience for delegates and attendees.

Some of their pioneering offerings include mobile applications for event scheduling and real-time notifications, along with digital payment platforms that ensure seamless and secure transactions throughout the summit.

NetOne’s group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the offering enhanced 5G coverage, increased bandwidth, and advanced network optimisation are all designed to guarantee seamless, uninterrupted connectivity.

“We are proud to support the SADC 44th Summit and by taking a multifaceted approach, are committed to delivering exceptional connectivity and service to all attendees,” said.